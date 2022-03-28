Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.55 billion and the lowest is $7.47 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $7.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $29.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.68 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,994,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

