Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $41.43

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in CAE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CAE by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 190,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

