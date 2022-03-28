Brokerages Set Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Target Price at GBX 357.50

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 357.50 ($4.71).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.87) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th.

LON:GRI traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 297 ($3.91). 894,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,740. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.48).

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £303 ($398.89).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

