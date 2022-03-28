Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price at $26.80

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 640,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,701. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.78 and a beta of 1.10.
About MAG Silver (Get Rating)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
