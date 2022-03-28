Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price at $26.80

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 640,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,701. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

