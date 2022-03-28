Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 386,514 shares.The stock last traded at $16.02 and had previously closed at $16.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.