BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$136.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOO. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.27.

Shares of BRP stock traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$97.53. The company had a trading volume of 193,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,156. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.14. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

