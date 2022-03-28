CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 481,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.14.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 143.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $542,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

