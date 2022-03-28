Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.