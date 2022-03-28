CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a one year low of $158.59 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

