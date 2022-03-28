Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $186.47

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $186.47, but opened at $174.38. Chart Industries shares last traded at $163.04, with a volume of 44,617 shares.

Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

