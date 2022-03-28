Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQEGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

