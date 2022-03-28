ChatCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,465.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $840,933.19 and approximately $20,465.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.59 or 0.99897324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001970 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

