Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVR. TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.77. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 76.52%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.