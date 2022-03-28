Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MITA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,230. Coliseum Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
