Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CYH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. 875,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,780. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,167,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

