Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in March

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,029,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CODYY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($85.71) to €76.00 ($83.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($65.93) to €62.00 ($68.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($76.92) to €73.00 ($80.22) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($73.63) to €68.00 ($74.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($90.11) to €87.00 ($95.60) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of CODYY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.09. 121,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,569. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

