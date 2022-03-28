CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $23,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 45,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,686. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.