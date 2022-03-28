Country Trust Bank Acquires 631 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

Oracle stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

