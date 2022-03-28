Country Trust Bank Purchases 388 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Country Trust Bank raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 258.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $54.61. 966,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

