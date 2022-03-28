Country Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 225 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,935. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.86. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $124.21 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

