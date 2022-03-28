Country Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,070,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,568. The company has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

