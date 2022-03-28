Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE CUBI traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. 367,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

