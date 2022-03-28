Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,900 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the February 28th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.9 days.
Shares of DCNSF stock remained flat at $$22.49 during trading hours on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.
