Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,900 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the February 28th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 309.9 days.

Shares of DCNSF stock remained flat at $$22.49 during trading hours on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

