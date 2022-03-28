Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.44 Billion

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $349.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005413 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001140 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.35 or 0.00815927 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,649,797 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

