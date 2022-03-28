DecentBet Price Hits $0.0023 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. DecentBet has a market cap of $425,267.21 and approximately $191.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

