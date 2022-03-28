DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSRLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $$150.00 during trading on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $238.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.21.
DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.
