Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.15

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $20.01 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00273675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001049 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

