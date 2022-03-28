Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.06. 2,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 123,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.04 million, a PE ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.