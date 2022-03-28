Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Raised by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $275.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.11.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 682,848 shares of company stock valued at $186,293,937. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

