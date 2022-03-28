Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eurazeo to €113.50 ($124.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

OTCMKTS:EUZOF remained flat at $$79.75 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47. Eurazeo has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $92.43.

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.