Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 4.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. 5,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,540,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
