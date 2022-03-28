Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 4.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. 5,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,540,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $569.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

