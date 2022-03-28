First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.