First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.90. 26,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.