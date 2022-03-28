Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $105.90

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.90, but opened at $100.85. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $100.85, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $658.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

