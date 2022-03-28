Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $105.90

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.90, but opened at $100.85. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $100.85, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $658.74 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
