Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the February 28th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,679. Forum Merger IV has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

