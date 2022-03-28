Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sells $62,569.79 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 195,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,009. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 64,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

