Fusion (FSN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00 Million

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $37.82 million and $2.00 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,335.06 or 0.99643197 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,225,831 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

