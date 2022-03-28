FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954 over the last 90 days. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,600. The company has a market capitalization of $285.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

