GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 60,700 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.08. 23,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.