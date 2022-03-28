GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 801,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,044,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,684 shares of company stock worth $4,474,776. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

BSX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.58. 110,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,336,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

