GAM Holding AG Has $825,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,063. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $680.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,163. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.36 and a 12 month high of $697.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

