GAM Holding AG Invests $2.20 Million in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

MIME stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.49. 31,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,000. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.