Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 884,797 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $23.86.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $991.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.76%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 680,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $5,317,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 330,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.