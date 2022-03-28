Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Down to $12.51

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $12.06. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 4,847 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

