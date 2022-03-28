Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
DNA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447,361 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949,965 shares during the last quarter.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
