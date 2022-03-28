Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in March

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 28th total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLNCY. HSBC began coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 600 ($7.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 580 ($7.64) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,723.25.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.39. 370,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,783. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

