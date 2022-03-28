Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ QYLG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.47. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.146 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Get Rating ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.94% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

