Grant Verstandig Acquires 39,995 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig purchased 39,995 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,983.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Grant Verstandig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Grant Verstandig purchased 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $71,376.08.

NEXI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 801,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NexImmune by 259.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NexImmune by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NexImmune by 19,525.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NexImmune by 935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NexImmune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEXI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

