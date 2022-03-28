Grant Verstandig Acquires 39,995 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig purchased 39,995 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,983.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Grant Verstandig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Grant Verstandig purchased 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $71,376.08.
NEXI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 801,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEXI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
