GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Down 7.8%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 49,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,188,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

GRWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.