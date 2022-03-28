Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.61. 806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 112,636 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 52,591 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

